Dallas' Johnson & Sekin Named to Ad Age's "Best Places to Work" for Second Straight Year

Ad Age's Best Places to Work is comprised of just 50 companies nationally, with Johnson & Sekin claiming the #21 spot for agencies with fewer than 200 employees. The agency is also 1 of just 14 companies recognized for having an employee pool that's at least 50% female or more. Johnson & Sekin is one of three Texas-based agencies to be recognized, and the only headquartered in Dallas.

Ad Age partnered with Latitude Research to identify companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees in the Advertising and Marketing industries. The overall scoring system factored in six key satisfaction areas: employee benefits, company culture, employee development, company environment and employee perks.

Johnson & Sekin was founded in 2009 by Dallas creative veterans Kent Johnson and Chris Sekin, and has been AAF Dallas' most awarded agency over the last five years. In 2018 alone, the agency's work has been recognized by the American Advertising Federation, American Marketing Association, Lüerzer's Archive, Hermes Creative, Texas Monthly and the National Down Syndrome Society.

Current clients for the agency include American Heart Association, Baylor University, Caliber Collision, Chili's Grill & Bar, Dallas Zoo, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, Local Hive Honey, and the non-profit Meat Fight, among others.

For more information on Ad Age's Best Places to Work program, visit www.AdAge.com.

About Ad Age Best Places to Work 2019

Ad Age Best Places to Work 2019—produced in partnership with market research firm Latitude Research—identifies 50 workplaces that get the job done: 25 companies with 200 or fewer employees and 25 companies with more than 200 employees. Winners reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from employees. The scoring system factored in six key satisfaction areas, an aggregate of each company's ratings in those key areas and a collective workplace rating to arrive at an overall score. The six key areas: employee benefits, company culture, employee development, company environment, employee engagement and employee perks.

About Johnson & Sekin

Creative veterans Kent Johnson and Chris Sekin lead one of Dallas' most awarded and talked-about advertising agencies, with accounts including American Heart Association, Baylor University, Caliber Collision, Chili's Grill & Bar, Dallas Zoo, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, Local Hive Honey, and the non-profit Meat Fight, among others. For more, visit www.johnsonandsekin.com.

SOURCE Johnson & Sekin

Related Links

http://johnsonandsekin.com

