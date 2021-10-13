Dallas Justice Now Introduces New Co-President Ndure Cain

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Justice Now, a social justice activist group dedicated to ending institutional racism and creating opportunities for the black community in the segregated city of Dallas, today announced that Ndure Cain, a longtime activist and leader in both the Native American and Black communities, will be joining as Co-President of the group.

"I am honored to join Dallas Justice Now to begin the work of desegregating this racist city," said Mr. Cain.