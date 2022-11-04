Dallas Law Firm Warren & Migliaccio, L.L.P. Announces New Estate Planning Services

Warren & Migliaccio, L.L.P. is now offering a wide range of estate planning services in addition to family law and bankruptcy.

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warren & Migliaccio, L.L.P., a leading Texas law firm with offices in Richardson/Plano and Dallas, is pleased to announce they are now offering estate planning services. The team of experienced estate planning attorneys at Warren & Migliaccio are equipped to provide a wide range of estate planning assistance including drafting wills, creating revocable and irrevocable trusts, mitigating estate taxes, creating a business succession plan, and drafting health directives to protect their clients' finances and assets.

In addition, estate planning clients can get help setting up beneficiaries for their estate, help with retirement plans, pensions, and insurance policies, and answers to any other questions that may arise.

"Warren & Migliaccio, L.L.P. has always been about helping people protect the things that matter most in their lives," said Christopher Migliaccio, Managing Partner of Warren & Migliaccio, L.L.P. "Until now, the focus of our law firm has primarily been family law and bankruptcy. It was only natural to expand our law practice to include helping clients ensure that their assets are protected and preserved for the people they choose."

Although some are inclined to create wills online, estate planning is more than simply drafting a last will and testament. An experienced estate planning attorney can also help draft a living trust, develop a plan to mitigate estate taxes, and ensure that a client's life's savings and assets are protected and will go to the family.

Warren & Migliaccio understands that there is a lot of apprehension as well as misconceptions about estate planning. That is why they make every effort to make the process simple, stress free, and affordable, allowing clients the peace of mind that their affairs are taken care of, and their wishes for their estate honored and fulfilled.

About Warren & Migliaccio, L.L.P.

Founded in 2006, Warren & Migliaccio, L.L.P. specializes in estate planning and family law. They adhere to a core philosophy of personal responsibility, and provide superior legal counsel to clients during when they need it most.

