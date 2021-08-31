Dallas' Law Offices of Brad Jackson Attorneys Ranked Among Best in Nation

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of The Best Lawyers in America once again are recognizing experienced Dallas attorneys Brad Jackson and Cheryl Mann of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson as two of the country's top lawyers based on their years of work in civil lawsuits.

Both Mr. Jackson and Ms. Mann have earned multiple listings in Best Lawyers based on nominations from other attorneys who also handle complex civil claims. They are among less than 5 percent of all U.S. lawyers to be included in the annual guide.

Mr. Jackson and Ms. Mann have represented individuals and companies in significant civil lawsuits for more than five decades combined. Their work includes helping clients in state and federal courts throughout Texas and other jurisdictions across the nation.

They are frequently called on by clients facing business disputes and commercial litigation, contract disputes, shareholder and partnership litigation, fiduciary litigation, denial of commercial insurance claims, probate and trust litigation, professional malpractice cases, serious personal injuries, wrongful death, and other areas.

Mr. Jackson has been Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 2005. Earlier this year, Mr. Jackson and Ms. Mann were named among the Best Lawyers in Texas by the publishers of Best Lawyers.

Mr. Jackson additionally was named to the annual Texas Super Lawyers list of the state's best lawyers and the Best Lawyers in Dallas by the publishers of D Magazine.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.

