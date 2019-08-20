Dallas' Law Offices of Brad Jackson Founder Named in Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced Dallas attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson has earned his fifth consecutive selection as one of the country's top commercial litigation lawyers in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 2005, Mr. Jackson is widely known for work for clients in civil lawsuits at both the state and federal level in Dallas and throughout North Texas. He and fellow firm attorney Cheryl L. Mann provide more than five decades of combined experience helping clients in a variety of legal claims.

Best Lawyers is recognized as one of the most authoritative guides to the top attorneys in the U.S. Mr. Jackson and the other Best Lawyers honorees were selected based solely on input from attorneys who previously have earned spots in the same guide.

Mr. Jackson also has been named among the Best Lawyers in Dallas by the publishers of D Magazine since 2011 in addition to being selected to the annual Texas Super Lawyers list of the state's best attorneys since 2004.

Since he appeared in last year's edition of Best Lawyers, Mr. Jackson has built an impressive streak of client victories, including:

- Successfully defending a product manufacturing company against a $1 million claim filed by a former business partner;

- Helping complete the sale of a Houston-based waste management company;

- Protecting a Dallas businessman from a $100,000 fraudulent transfer claim;

- Winning a $1 million arbitration award for a homeowner against the manufacturer of a faulty roofing product; and

- Securing a unanimous appeals court opinion that allows his property developer client to pursue more than $300,000 in claims against the City of Dallas in a real estate dispute.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

SOURCE Law Offices of Brad Jackson

Related Links

http://www.bradjackson.com

