Dallas Lawyer Brad Jackson Once Again Named Among City's Best

The exclusive roster of Dallas' leading lawyers is based on nominations submitted by local attorneys who were asked: "Which Dallas lawyers, of those whose work you have witnessed firsthand, would you rank among the current best?" After the nominations are tallied, D Magazine's editors determine the final selections with feedback from an anonymous panel of leading Dallas attorneys.

Mr. Jackson, who is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, earned his eighth consecutive appearance on the list for his work in business litigation and medical liability litigation.

"It is an honor to be ranked alongside so many excellent attorneys," says Mr. Jackson. "Our firm's mission is to always put our clients first, and recognition like this tells me we're doing things the right way."

Mr. Jackson has represented clients in state and federal courts for more than 25 years. Along with fellow firm attorney Cheryl L. Mann, he handles a variety of cases for people from all walks of life. The firm's expertise includes business disputes and commercial litigation, contract disputes, fiduciary litigation, denial of commercial insurance claims, probate and trust litigation, professional malpractice cases, serious personal injuries and wrongful death, and other areas.

In a recent case heard in Dallas state district court, Mr. Jackson and Ms. Mann successfully defended a group of seller and business broker clients in a $3 million lawsuit over the sale of an insurance agency. Although the plaintiffs sought millions, they decided to dismiss the case after only three days of trial and agreed to pay $200,000 to one of the firm's clients.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.

