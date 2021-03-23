Dallas Lawyer Chris Simmons Named Among Top 100 Young Attorneys in Texas

DALLAS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Simmons, co-founder of Dallas-based trial firm Lyons & Simmons , has earned recognition once again as one of the Top 100 Up-and-Coming attorneys in the state as selected by the prestigious Texas Rising Stars legal guide.

This is the fifth consecutive year Simmons has been listed among the Top 100 young lawyers in the state regardless of practice focus, and he has been recognized on the Rising Stars list for his personal injury work every year since 2014. The annual peer review guide honors the best lawyers age 40 or younger or those in practice less than 10 years.

Also honored in the 2021 guide for his personal injury work is associate Stephen Higdon. This is his third year to be selected by Rising Stars, which recognizes just 2.5 percent of eligible lawyers in the state each year.

"Our firm is dedicated to handling complex personal injury cases. Chris and Stephen have demonstrated an unrelenting commitment to justice for their clients and their focus and resolve leads to great results," said firm co-founder Michael Lyons. "That level of dedication is something clients expect and deserve from this firm and its attorneys."

Simmons' recognition is based upon a proven record of obtaining outstanding results in cases tried before judges, juries and arbitrators involving life-altering personal injury, wrongful death and "bet-the-company" business disputes throughout Texas and across the country. His work in high-stakes, complex litigation has also earned recognition in Best Lawyers in America, D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas, and Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, and has earned him a Professional Excellence Award from Texas Lawyer magazine.

Higdon's practice at Lyons & Simmons focuses on personal injury and complex business litigation. He has extensive courtroom experience, handling a wide range of civil litigation at both the trial and appellate levels. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University School of Law.

Texas Rising Stars is a companion guide to Texas Super Lawyers, which is owned by Thomson Reuters.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP, is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Lyons & Simmons

Related Links

https://www.lyons-simmons.com

