Dallas Lawyer Jeffrey Rasansky Earns Trio of Best Lawyers Honors

Trial attorney honored for work on behalf of plaintiffs

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Respected Texas trial lawyer Jeffrey Rasansky of the Rasansky Law Firm has been selected for a seventh consecutive year to the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America legal guide for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in three unique practice areas including personal injury law, medical malpractice litigation, and professional malpractice law.

Known for his aggressive, creative approach to litigation, Mr. Rasansky has earned a reputation among the leading personal injury attorneys in the country. He focuses his practice on catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases, including those involving wrongful death, vehicle crashes, drunk driving accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, workplace injuries, premises liability, and defective products.

He also handles complex business litigation matters on behalf of individuals and companies that have been victimized by illegal and unethical business practices.

In addition to Best Lawyers, his work has been recognized in the annual D Magazine Best Lawyers in Dallas listing. He has also earned National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, Texas Super Lawyers, Texas Lawyer, and Lawdragon 500 honors. Last year, Mr. Rasansky received the Lawyer of the Year Award in the DFW metroplex in the medical malpractice litigation category.

The oldest peer-review attorney guide in the country, Best Lawyers also is among the most respected. Recognition is based on surveys of lawyers who are asked to provide feedback on the abilities of their peers, with final selection made following extensive editorial review. More information on the 2024 list can be found at https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

About The Rasansky Law Firm

The Rasansky Law Firm has built a national reputation for excellence by providing quality representation and the highest level of personal service with an award-winning team of experienced attorneys. The trial lawyers at The Rasansky Law Firm are committed to making a difference in their clients' lives and improving the safety of our community at large.

