Dallas Local Sarah Mills Signs Three-Unit Sparkle Grooming Co. Development Agreement

Management consultant plans to bring the wellness-focused dog grooming concept to Lakewood, Preston Hollow and North Dallas

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category, today announced a three-unit development agreement with Dallas native Sarah Mills, who plans to bring the brand's innovative, membership-based approach to dog grooming to Lakewood, Preston Hollow and North Dallas.

Dallas native Sarah Mills is bringing wellness-focused, membership-based dog grooming brand, Sparkle, to Lakewood, Preston Hollow and North Dallas, signing a three-unit deal to open her first location this year.

A lifelong Dallas resident, Mills has spent more than 12 years building a career in management consulting, leading strategic initiatives and transformational projects for corporations from concept through execution. She also serves on the boards of several Dallas-area nonprofit organizations and is the proud pet parent of two rescue dogs, Chesney and Paisley.

For Mills, the decision to join Sparkle combined a longtime dream of business ownership with her passion for dogs, health and wellness.

"I've aspired to own my own business for a long time," said Mills. "When I discovered Sparkle and the focus it has on improving the lives of pets, people and the community, I knew I'd found the right fit. As someone who loves dogs and is passionate about health and wellness, I couldn't be more excited about the potential of Sparkle."

Mills said she was drawn to Sparkle because of its differentiated experience for both pets and their owners, the strength of the leadership team and franchise support system, and the brand's commitment to giving back through partnerships with local pet rescue organizations.

"To me, pets are family, and providing proper hygiene and grooming makes for a happy, healthy dog and a happy, healthy household," said Mills. "Pet grooming is a large but highly fragmented industry, with opportunity to bring a professional, convenient and caring experience to pet owners in my community."

Mills plans to open her first salon in Lakewood, with two additional locations planned for Preston Hollow and North Dallas over the next two years.

Sparkle's Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) model combines recurring wellness memberships, streamlined operations and a hospitality-focused experience that makes professional grooming more convenient, accessible and consistent for today's pet owners. Rather than treating grooming as an occasional service, Sparkle encourages routine wellness that helps dogs stay healthier while creating a lower-stress experience for both pets and their owners.

"Sarah brings an outstanding combination of operational expertise, strategic thinking and a genuine passion for serving her community," said Lyle Myers, Sparkle's Chief Development Officer. "Her experience leading complex initiatives, combined with her love for dogs and commitment to giving back, makes her an exceptional addition to the Sparkle family. We're excited to partner with her as we continue expanding throughout Texas."

With more than 600 licenses awarded nationwide, Sparkle is one of the fastest-growing brands in the pet care industry, partnering with entrepreneurs and experienced operators to introduce a new standard in dog grooming across the country.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. By combining salon-quality hygiene and grooming with a membership-based model and hospitality-driven experience, Sparkle makes consistent, high-quality care more accessible for pet parents.

Focused on essential external health, Sparkle delivers a more convenient and transparent alternative to traditional grooming while equipping franchisees with scalable systems and modern operations designed for performance.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.