Sparkle Grooming Co. Opens First New Jersey Salon in Montclair on July 27

Fast-growing dog grooming franchise brings modern, membership-based pet wellness concept to the Garden State as part of a 26-location regional expansion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category, will officially open its first New Jersey salon on Monday, July 27, at 15 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042, marking the brand's highly anticipated entry into the Garden State.

Sparkle Grooming Co. will open its first New Jersey salon in Montclair on July 27, marking the brand's entry into the Garden State as part of a planned 26-location statewide expansion.

Situated in Glenmont Square on Bloomfield Avenue near the intersection of Pine Street - and just a few minutes' walk from the Bay Street train station - the new salon introduces Sparkle's innovative approach to routine dog grooming. The concept combines recurring wellness memberships, convenient online booking, and a quick, low-stress experience designed specifically for pets and their owners.

The Montclair salon will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The opening also represents the first step in a significant statewide expansion. Led by an experienced franchise group with a successful track record operating 12 European Wax Center locations throughout Manhattan, Sparkle plans to develop 26 salons across New Jersey in the coming years, bringing its modern grooming concept to communities throughout the state.

"We've spent years building customer-focused service businesses, and Sparkle immediately stood out because it brings a fresh, modern approach to an industry that has remained largely unchanged for decades," said Karim Bousleiman, co-owner of Sparkle Grooming Co. New Jersey. "We're excited to introduce New Jersey pet owners to a more convenient grooming experience that encourages routine care and helps dogs look and feel their best. Montclair is just the beginning of what we plan to build across the state."

Unlike traditional grooming salons that often rely on occasional appointments, Sparkle was built around the belief that grooming should be part of every dog's ongoing wellness routine. Through recurring memberships, streamlined operations and a hospitality-focused experience, the brand makes professional grooming more accessible, convenient and consistent for today's pet owners.

With more than 600 licenses awarded nationwide, Sparkle is one of the fastest-growing brands in the pet care industry, partnering with experienced multi-unit operators to introduce a new standard in dog grooming across the country.

"We're excited to bring Sparkle's innovative grooming experience to New Jersey for the first time," said Ben Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of Sparkle Grooming Co. "Karim and his team have an exceptional background building premium service businesses, and we're confident they'll establish Sparkle as the go-to destination for routine dog grooming throughout the state."

Prior to opening, local pet owners can lock in exclusive Founder's Membership pricing by enrolling online before the salon opens. Following the July 27 opening, guests can also experience Sparkle through the brand's Guest Pass program.

For more information, to purchase a Founder's Membership or to schedule an appointment, visit www.sparkledogcare.com or call 973-382-7675.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-driven operations, Sparkle creates healthier, happier experiences for pets and pet parents while equipping franchisees and teams with scalable systems built for performance.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.