Sparkle Grooming Co. Opens First Jacksonville Salon

Fast-growing dog grooming franchise brings modern, membership-based pet wellness concept to Northeast Florida as part of a three-location expansion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category, will officially open its first Jacksonville salon on Aug. 3. Located in the Mandarin neighborhood at 10991 San Jose Blvd, Suite 56 in Jacksonville, the opening marks the brand's entry into the Jacksonville market and the first of three planned locations throughout the city.

Sparkle Grooming Co. is bringing its membership-based, quick-service dog grooming model to Jacksonville, opening its first Mandarin-area salon on Aug. 3 as the debut location in a planned three-salon expansion across the city.

Conveniently located to serve pet owners throughout Mandarin and the surrounding communities, the new salon introduces Sparkle's innovative approach to routine dog grooming. The concept combines recurring wellness memberships, convenient online booking and a quick, low-stress experience designed specifically for pets and their owners. Rather than treating grooming as an occasional service, Sparkle encourages routine care that helps dogs stay healthier while creating a faster, more convenient experience for pet parents.

To celebrate the grand opening, Sparkle Grooming Co. will host a community celebration from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Guests are invited to tour the new salon, meet the Sparkle team and learn more about the brand's membership-based approach to routine pet wellness. The event will feature a live broadcast with Tee Roy of 93.3 The Beat, complimentary Kona Ice, giveaways for both pet parents and their pups, and exclusive Founder's Membership opportunities for those looking to lock in introductory pricing.

The Jacksonville salon will be open Monday – Saturday from 8am until 6pm, and Sunday from 9am until 5pm.

The opening also represents the first step in Sparkle's continued expansion across Florida. Led by local entrepreneur Dr. Nathalie Blum, D.C., Sparkle plans to develop three salons throughout the Jacksonville area, bringing its modern grooming concept to pet owners across Northeast Florida.

After spending 17 years building and operating multiple personal injury chiropractic clinics, Blum transitioned from practicing chiropractor to multi-unit business owner, developing extensive experience in operations, management, marketing and commercial real estate. She now brings that expertise to Sparkle as she expands the brand throughout Jacksonville.

"I've lived in the Jacksonville area for many years, so this isn't just a business opportunity for me — it's a chance to invest back into a community I call home," said Blum. "Jacksonville continues to grow, and so does the number of pet owners looking for convenient, high-quality services. Sparkle's membership-based approach to routine wellness addresses a real need in the pet care space, and I believe local families will embrace a more modern approach to dog grooming."

Unlike traditional grooming salons that often rely on occasional appointments, Sparkle was built around the belief that grooming should be part of every dog's ongoing wellness routine. Through recurring memberships, streamlined operations and a hospitality-focused experience, the brand makes professional grooming more accessible, convenient and consistent for today's pet owners. Dogs move efficiently through the grooming process without spending hours waiting in kennels, helping create a lower-stress experience for both pets and their owners.

With more than 600 licenses awarded nationwide, Sparkle is one of the fastest-growing brands in the pet care industry, partnering with experienced multi-unit operators to introduce a new standard in dog grooming across the country.

"Nathalie's operational experience and passion for bringing high-quality care to her community make her a strong fit for our franchise family," said Joe Aeppli, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Sparkle Grooming Co. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the Sparkle pack and excited to continue growing our pawprint into communities like Jacksonville."

Prior to opening, local pet owners can lock in exclusive Founder's Membership pricing by enrolling online before the salon opens. Following the grand opening, guests can also experience Sparkle through the brand's Guest Pass program.

For more information, to purchase a Founder's Membership or to schedule an appointment, visit www.sparkledogcare.com or call (904) 680-5055.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-driven operations, Sparkle creates healthier, happier experiences for pets and pet parents while equipping franchisees and teams with scalable systems built for performance.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.