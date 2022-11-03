Dallas Man Waking Up a Powerball Millionaire After Ordering Lottery Ticket on Website

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- theLotter Texas, the state's online ticket purchasing service, just helped a Dallas man become an overnight millionaire. While the US Powerball jackpot rolled over to $1.5 billion after no one picked the right numbers on Wednesday night, the 20-something-year-old Texan did manage to scoop up a million dollars in the second tier category. Even more surprising, it was the very first time the man in question had placed an order for an official Texas Lottery ticket through theLotter's Texan online ticketing service.

"We have been steadily expanding in Texas since we started our service in the state a year ago," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "Though we have had great lottery winners in Texas during that time, this is the first time a Texan customer wins a sum exceeding the $1 million threshold. We were especially excited when we realized he had only signed up with theLotter Texas the day before. We are all over the moon for him."

Meanwhile, theLotter Texas reports an increasing number of Texans are eager to take part in the next Powerball draw through its website. This momentous $1.5 billion draw takes place Saturday night, and the jackpot may increase to an even higher amount in the lead-up. It's set to surpass the lottery's all-time record from 2016, when three ticketholders shared a jackpot of $1.586 billion.

theLotter Texas offers state residents the facility to order Texas Lottery tickets on its secure website. The company employs couriers who buy physical tickets on a client's behalf. A scan of the actual paper ticket is uploaded to the customer's account and he or she is notified after winning any prize. "Wins of up to $600 are transferred directly to a client's account, bigger prizes can be collected in person at Texas Lottery offices," clarifies Daniel.

About theLotter Texas

theLotter Texas is an online ticket purchasing service enabling residents of Texas to play Texas lottery games online, with official Texas Lottery tickets, from the comfort of home.

Download the app on iOS or Android and follow theLotter Texas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly.

Contact: Jessica Griggs

Tel: (732) 546-8634

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE theLotter