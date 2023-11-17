Dallas Market Receives New Rally House Location

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is happy to boost its presence in one of the most populous cities in Texas. Rally House Cityplace Market is now open on the north side of the Dallas metropolitan area, conveniently located just off US-75 and Lemmon Ave. This prime location ensures the many diehard fans in this section of the city have another reliable source of authentic team gear and localized merchandise from brands they trust for quality and style.

The national sports and merchandise retailer is excited to include Dallas on its path of growth to end the year. "Rally House is the perfect fit for the Dallas metro and all the awesome customers that call it home," explains District Manager Summer Cortez. "That's because Rally House Cityplace Market brings an array of official sports apparel and unique local gifts to help these incredible Texans enhance their fandom in no time!"

Rally House Cityplace Market easily stands out from similar retailers, especially with numerous renowned industry brands in stock, including big names like Nike, Adidas, New Era, '47, and Mitchell & Ness. Fans will also be glad to see many of their favorite pro and college teams available. Customers can browse famous teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, and many more.

Dallas residents and tourists can turn to Rally House Cityplace Market for Texas-inspired products to flaunt their love for the city and state. The store stocks all sorts of local apparel and gifts featuring designs specific to the area, with options drawing inspiration from names like Don't Mess with Texas, Lone Star Beer, and Whataburger.

Shoppers can look forward to excellent customer service and a fun environment at Rally House Cityplace Market. Still, the company encourages customers to browse www.rallyhouse.com for other great options that can ship to any state.

Rally House invites fans to explore the Rally House Cityplace Market store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for the latest news and information.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 180+ locations across 18 states.

