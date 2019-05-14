Dallas nonprofit Heart House partners with design and digital firm, Matchfire, for branding refresh and new website

Fueled by its new tagline, "From Chaos to Calm," Heart House understands the role that trauma plays in a refugee child's life and the critical need to address it with a developmentally-appropriate approach. Its unique, culturally-relevant model uses social-emotional learning and counseling to improve long term-outcomes for some of Dallas' most vulnerable children.

"We have discovered an important and powerful connection between social-emotional learning and improved academic performance and mental health in children who have experienced trauma," Heart House CEO Lenita Dunlap said. "Through our first-of-its-kind afterschool and summer programs, we're providing refugee children with a safe haven to begin their lives again in a relationship-focused and nurturing environment."

Heart House counselors and teachers' unique training in cultural competency is a match for the more than 240 children served annually who speak 30 different languages in the Vickery Meadow community of Northeast Dallas. Through afterschool and summer programs, refugee children receive academic, social-emotional learning and character development support to empower them to learn and thrive in their new home country.

"Matchfire has a long-standing commitment to using our creative capabilities to amplify the voices of nonprofit organizations for the greater good. Through the pro-bono services provided to Heart House, we get to play a small part in shining a light on how Heart House is changing lives right here in Dallas," said Brian Powell, Matchfire Managing Partner.

"We are grateful for the tremendous support Matchfire has so generously provided to our organization," Dunlap said. "And we are excited about the future of Heart House as we've paired the unmatched marketing talent of Matchfire with our relentless pursuit to improve the lives of future generations."

About Heart House

Heart House's mission is to use education as a catalyst to combat poverty and promote equity for the most vulnerable in our city: refugee children. Heart House serves more than 240 children with a holistic mental and behavioral health model to increase academic performance, improve mental health and establish a pathway to success in school and in life for each child. Chosen as part of United Way's 2019 Social Innovation Accelerator Program, Heart House has a unique SEL-focused approach that helps level the playing field; and its culturally-relevant programming meets kids where they are, customized to their background and current emotional state. For more about Heart House visit hearthousedallas.org.

About Matchfire

Matchfire is a brand design and digital marketing agency that combines data analysis and creative expertise to deliver the best solution. As promised. Every time. Whether you're emerging or established, newly funded or non-profit, we ignite deeper engagement to change attitudes and actions. Offices in New York City, Dallas, and San Luis Obispo. For more information, please visit www.matchfire.com.

SOURCE Heart House

Related Links

https://hearthousedallas.org

