Dallas Personal Injury Attorney, Josh Alexander, Announces New Office

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh Alexander of J. Alexander Law Accident & Injury Attorneys, announces his new office in the Carillon Towers. The new office more than doubles their previous square footage just next door.

"We want to make sure we accommodate our growing business," says owner Josh Alexander. "As we get more employees and more clients, we are upgrading our offices to reflect that."

The new office is just right next door to their previous office so clients will still easily be able to adjust to the change.

Alexander is the founder of J. Alexander Law. The firm handles a variety of personal injury cases including car accidents, truck accidents, DWI accidents, construction accidents, wrongful death and more.

J. Alexander Law is determined to offer the best representation for their clients. Therefore, they never charge lawyer fees until after their client wins. This opens up their services to the every-day American who is already paying out of pocket for their needed treatment.

"Most people don't even realize that they could be eligible for compensation," says Alexander. "In 2017, there was a crash in Texas every 59 seconds. But the majority of people assume it's their own responsibility to cover necessary doctor visits to treat injuries such as whiplash.

If someone else's recklessness caused your injuries, you don't deserve to put yourself, and your family, in a tough spot financially just to get the treatment you need."

J. Alexander Law offers completely free case reviews for accident victims in Dallas, Fort Worth, Canton, San Antonio, Houston and other surrounding areas. Alexander and his team will come to the hospital or your home for your case review. Just fill out the Free Personal Injury Case Review form on their site and someone will be in touch.

You can contact J. Alexander Law at the new office at 13601 Preston Road, West Tower Suite 600, Dallas, Texas 75240, at (972) 454-4049 or at severeinjurylawyers.com

J. Alexander Law is a veteran-owned personal injury law firm representing clients in the State of Texas. The firm handles all types of personal injury claims, including car accidents, truck collisions, motorcycle, pedestrian and DWI accidents, as well as work accidents, slip and fall accidents, product liability and wrongful death.

