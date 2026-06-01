Dallas Firm Hamilton Wingo Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Oak Cliff Apartment Building Explosion, Fire

DALLAS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The nationally recognized plaintiffs' attorneys from Dallas' Hamilton Wingo have filed the first wrongful death lawsuit resulting from last week's massive gas explosion that destroyed an entire apartment complex in the city's Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Hamilton Wingo's Chris Hamilton filed the claims against Atmos Energy Corporation and several other defendants on behalf of Michelle Collins, the daughter of Sylvia Collins, 81, a longtime community activist and friend of Hamilton Wingo.

The elder Ms. Collins and two other residents of The Clyde apartment complex were killed in an explosion and fire resulting from a leak in an Atmos gas line. Work was being performed in the area around the time of the event. However, residents reportedly detected the smell of gas in the days leading up to deadly explosion, which leveled the two-story, 22-unit building.

"This terrible, preventable tragedy will not go unpunished," says Mr. Hamilton. "We have already collected crucial evidence that will ultimately help produce a clear picture of exactly who's responsible, as well as the magnitude of the harm and suffering caused by this inexcusable gross negligence. We intend to hold the responsible parties fully accountable for all the harm they have caused, so that this never happens again."

The firm filed Ms. Collins' lawsuit overnight in Dallas County Court at Law. Hamilton Wingo's Mike Kaeske, Brad Jackson, Barrett Robin, and Allie Hallmark also represent the Collins family.

In addition to Atmos Energy, the filing includes claims against Barba Drilling Co. LLC, the operator of the drilling rig; Sir Julian LLC, and Samuel A. Aflalo, who are listed as The Clyde's owners and operators; Revival Property Company LLC, the property manager for The Clyde; and O-SDA Industries LLC, which was working with the drilling company while trying to purchase the property. The lawsuit also identifies the engineering firm ECS Companies as a potential defendant that may be added later under court procedures.

Mr. Hamilton is authorized to release the following statement on behalf of the Collins family:

We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Sylvia and the senseless tragedy that has befallen our city. Our hearts go out to all of the victims and families who are grieving.

We are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community and the efforts undertaken to ensure that Sylvia's tremendous work, accomplishments, and the sacrifice of her exemplary life will not be silenced by the horror of her death.

We thank everyone for the respect shown for our family's privacy, and we thank the community for its determination to make sure that Sylvia's legacy lives on.

One of the nation's premier trial firms, Hamilton Wingo has won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements over the past decade alone. The firm's nationally-renowned trial lawyers represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving utility accidents, explosions and fires, oil and gas accidents, construction accidents, industrial catastrophes, workplace accidents, and other important cases involving corporate negligence.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo LLP