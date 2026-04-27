Three Experienced Attorneys from Hamilton Wingo Named Among Best Lawyers in Dallas

DALLAS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three experienced attorneys from the Dallas plaintiffs law firm Hamilton Wingo have been named among the Best Lawyers in Dallas in the 2026 rankings published by D Magazine.

Firm partners Chris Hamilton, Paul Wingo, and Brad Jackson earned spots on this year's list for their work in serious personal injury cases, wrongful death lawsuits, and other high-stakes civil disputes. The three attorneys have been selected among the city's best multiple times, including Mr. Jackson's induction to the Best Lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame last year.

Hamilton Wingo has continued to build its team of experienced trial lawyers in 2026, handling cases for people and their families. The firm recently welcomed seasoned courtroom attorneys Phillip Ragler and Alex Wolens, after adding personal injury trial veteran Gina Mills and acclaimed plaintiffs trial lawyer Mike Kaeske earlier this year.

Over the past decade, Hamilton Wingo has won some of the largest plaintiffs' verdicts in the country, including the record-setting $7.37 billion verdict in Dallas County, the largest jury award for a single death in U.S. history against a corporate defendant.

Hamilton Wingo and the firm's lawyers have continued to earn professional recognition since last year's edition of The Best Lawyers in Dallas, including multiple attorneys named among the Best Lawyers in America, Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Texas Super Lawyers and Texas Rising Stars, and many others.

One of the nation's premier trial firms, Hamilton Wingo has won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements over the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving truck, automobile, motorcycle, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, construction accidents, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, and industrial accidents, as well as high-stakes business litigation.

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo LLP