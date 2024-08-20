Dallas Real Estate Developer Tanya Ragan Recognized as CREi Top Influencer in U.S. for 2024

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildcat Management proudly announces that our President, Tanya Ragan, has been named a Top Influencer by the CREi Summit for her strong social media impact in commercial real estate. This is Tanya's second major CREi recognition this year, following her Top Influencer award on X.

Tanya Ragan, Wildcat Management (PRNewsfoto/Wildcat Management)

Ragan's strong branding and social media presence earned her the Top Influencer title on X in both 2023 and 2024, with Instagram also recognizing her this year. Known for her vibrant style and humor, Ragan offers an inside look into her life as a real estate developer and female entrepreneur, motivating others through her entertaining and insightful posts.

The CREi Summit is a key event in commercial real estate, honoring industry leaders. Ms. Ragan's recognition for her impact on X and Instagram highlights her skill in using social media to inspire and connect widely, solidifying her as a leading figure in real estate and business. Her inclusive approach makes everyone feel part of her journey.

"I'm honored to be recognized as a top Instagram influencer by the CREi Summit. This platform has given me a unique way to connect with colleagues and clients, sharing insights and educational content on being a woman in commercial real estate."

Ms. Ragan will attend the CREi Summit in Atlanta on September 11-13, 2024, joining top industry influencers like Bob Knakal and Don Tepman to support the commercial real estate sector. For more details, visit www.creisummit.com.

Ragan has been on a national speaking tour in 2024, recently featured at ICSC in Las Vegas, the GlobeST. Women of Influence Conference in Lake Tahoe, and ULI's Women's Series in North Texas. She also attended the exclusive Retwit Real Estate Gala in NYC, solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the male-dominated industry.

About Tanya Ragan

Tanya Ragan is an entrepreneur and speaker, she inspires others with her insights on business, female empowerment, and authenticity. A co-author of the best-selling Blaze Your Own Trail, Tanya has earned accolades like the Globe Street Women of Influence Award and recognition as a Top 100 Commercial Real Estate Influencer.

About Wildcat Management

As one of the Dallas Business Journal's The List for Top Real Estate Developers and Top Women-Owned Businesses, Wildcat Management is based in downtown Dallas, Texas.

Contact:

Monica Moreno

Email: [email protected]

Cell: 469.882.8716

SOURCE Wildcat Management