Dallas Rhinoplasty Surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, Brings Live Rhinoplasty Surgery Masters Meeting to China

In his keynote lecture in the China-Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Dr. Rohrich discussed the key aspects of getting consistent great results in rhinoplasty. The key elements are to develop the 3 Es – experience, expertise and show exceptional results consistently . However, this takes immense passion, focus, dedication and to embrace and learn from failure as that is how you become a true expert that achieves consistent good to excellent results in rhinoplasty. He noted that the Asian Rhinoplasty is an exceptionally difficult procedure as it often requires augmentation of the dorsum and tip of the nose with cartilage grafts from the ear and/or rib. Dr. Rohrich and his team delivered over 15 advanced rhinoplasty lectures, interactive videos and held multiple panel discussions. The meeting culminated with two live surgery procedures demonstrating these advanced techniques in both primary and revision rhinoplasty on Chinese patients, including the role of rib grafts.

"One must have the passion, focus and skill to become a master rhinoplasty surgeon. The goal is to have consistent, good outcomes and to get it right the first time," says Dr. Rohrich, who treats a large number of revision rhinoplasty patients after having poor outcomes from previous surgeries. "If revision rhinoplasty is required because of a poor outcome in the primary rhinoplasty, the surgical options become more limited and the chances for a great outcome drop substantially."

Dr. Rohrich is a longstanding advocate of what is known as the open approach to rhinoplasty. In the open approach, a small incision is made in the columella, the bridge of cartilage between the nostrils, allowing rhinoplasty surgeons to have direct access to the delicate, underlying tissue and nasal structures granting them more precise control of the surgery and outcomes.

This is the approach Dr. Rohrich teaches as the chair of the well-known Global Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting. This meeting has taught over 15,000 surgeons from over 60 countries around the world. Dr. Rohrich is also the author of one of the leading textbooks on the open rhinoplasty - "Dallas Rhinoplasty: Nasal Surgery by the Masters," now in its third edition, as well as the leading revision rhinoplasty book entitled "Secondary Rhinoplasty by the Global Masters." The upcoming 37th annual Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting will be held on March 13-14, 2020.

"Rhinoplasty remains one of the most difficult procedures in all of plastic surgery," says Dr. Rohrich, who hopes these educational resources can help plastic surgeons to continually refine their techniques for better patient outcomes and help reduce the need for revision rhinoplasty surgery. "Rhinoplasty is a surgery of millimeters. It is a surgery of great finesse and takes years to master."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Founding Chairman of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Rohrich graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chairman of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chairman of the Dallas Cosmetic Meeting, Past President and Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

Dr. Rohrich has also served as President of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors, and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. Dr. Rohrich participates in and has led numerous associations and councils for the advancement of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

