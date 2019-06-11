Dallas Scrip Promoted to President of Benefit Management LLC

LEAWOOD, Kan., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ValueHealth CEO Carl King announced the hiring of Dallas Scrip as President of Benefit Management. Mr. Scrip will take over the day to day responsibilities currently held by Derek Bridges and report to Mr. King. Mr. Bridges will continue to serve Benefit Management in a board advisory capacity and will consolidate his efforts as the President of Channel Development, overseeing Vice Presidents and Sales Directors of market development within the channel development organization for ValueHealth and ensure strategic management, employee development and sales success with targeted payors, employers and brokers. Mr. Scrip will assume responsibility for providing strategic leadership for Benefit Management, ensuring that company financial objectives are met.

Mr. Scrip previously served as the Senior Vice President of National Sales with Benefit Management, where he led the national sales efforts for both third-party administration (TPA) and value-based administration (VBA) services. Scrip played a vital role in developing successful product offerings, sales strategies and increasing BML's footprint into numerous new markets, driving consistent growth. Mr. Scrip's career at BML spans the better part of ten years and during that time he has become the face of the company speaking at industry associations on topics such as bundled payments and adjudication of claims, two vital components of payment reform.

"We are excited to have Mr. Scrip elevated to this new role on our team," said King. "In this role, his experience with third-party administration, flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, bundled payments and value-based claims administration will further strengthen our market positioning and enhances our sales of value-based administration capabilities to targeted companies."

About Benefit Management

Benefit Management is a progressive third-party administrator (TPA) empowering payors, employers and providers with targeted coverage and tailored contracting services. We offer value-based administration (VBA) for new reimbursement models, including prospective bundles. We are responsible for covered lives in all 50 states and are well known for flexibility, innovative services and outstanding customer service.

About ValueHealth

Since 1997, we've partnered with over 10,000 physician investors and 20 health system partners to develop lower-cost sites of service, expanding into more than 150 facilities, including physician-owned surgery centers, surgical hospitals and hyper specialty centers. Today, we operate in over 30 states, positioning our Ambulatory Centers of Excellence™ (ACE) to be national leaders in the transition to value-based care.

Media Contact:



Allison Chick

913.387.0663

216268@email4pr.com

https://benefitmanagementllc.com/

SOURCE Benefit Management, LLC

Related Links

https://benefitmanagementllc.com

