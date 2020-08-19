Dallas Small Business Leaders Sponsoring FREE Covid Testing, Let's Get Back to Work DFW

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With School starting this week, Four Dallas small business owners are encouraging the public to get tested and making it possible so that more people can get back to work. Pandemic Responses Organization, or PRO is set up to perform free COVID testing Monday-Friday 9am to 3pm (1801 Young Street, Dallas, Texas TX 75201) with no out of pocket costs to those getting tested with insurance. This will soon include people without insurance or doctor's notes and residents outside of the county.

Free Testing Flyer Drive Through Facility

Testing is simple, FREE and immediately available for the general public. A few things that you'll need to bring along: proof of health insurance (special program is available for those without insurance), and a valid ID. Both the Rapid COVID-19 Antibodies and PCR Molecular Tests are available. Results will be ready in as little as 20 minutes and 5-7 days depending on lab time. "It's hard to see downtown Dallas with so many empty office buildings and less foot traffic than normal, we want it to be safe, and by encouraging people to get tested they'll be able to feel more confident about returning to work," added Henry Masters of SweetBeat Vodka. "We have been pulling community resources and businesses together to help provide options for our friends in the restaurant industries and others who can't afford not to get tested,'' said David Taylor, co-founder of DizziBrands Alcohol Infused Ice Cream. Taylor's hoping that the quick results and accuracy of the test will help local small business owners and the service industry have proof that they have the antibodies and can get back to work. "After you take the rapid test and it's negative, you'll get a document that you can show your employer, making it easier for you to return to work while feeling confident," says Taylor.

Testing is available on a drive thru basis where you do not need an appointment and you can stay in your vehicle or you can call ahead for an appointment (214-494-8121). Walk-ups are also welcome. For more specific information about the testing please visit www.pandemicresponses.org or call 214-494-8121.

Media Contacts:

Christine Bachman, [email protected]

Tim Summers, 312-560-0789, [email protected]

SOURCE Pandemic Responses Organization

Related Links

http://www.pandemicresponses.org

