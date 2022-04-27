Dallas Southern Pride Announces the 2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend June 16-19

The Star-Studded Event Features A-list Celebrities including Moneybagg Yo, The City Girls, Saucy Santana, and Dallas' Own, Yella Beezy and Erica Banks

More Than 20,000 People Expected To Attend

DALLAS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Southern Pride will host its Juneteenth Unity Weekend celebration, June 16-19, 2022. This year's celebration will include a myriad of events, including health and wellness screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, concerts, their annual Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party, various local club events, parties and The Emancipation Ball. Some of the biggest stars in hip-hop and entertainment are confirmed for this unforgettable four-day weekend of festivities, including the City Girls, Saucy Santana, and Moneybagg Yo, who will perform at the Juneteenth unity festival and pool party on Saturday, June 18 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Samuell-Grand Aquatic Center, 3201 Samuell Blvd., Dallas, Texas; and Dallas' own superstars Erica Banks and Yella Beezy, who will perform at the Mega Party that Saturday at 10 p.m. at Amplified, 10262 Technology Blvd E, Dallas, Texas. The weekend of events will conclude with a signature brunch on Sunday, June 19, hosted by Kirk Myers-Hill, president of Dallas Southern Pride.

2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend Kirk Myers-Hill, president of Dallas Southern Pride

More than 20,000 people from across the United States and internationally are slated to attend this year's Juneteenth Unity Weekend celebration, which was created to celebrate the brilliance and culture of Black people. An idea birthed by community leader, businessperson and activist, Kirk Myers-Hill, the Juneteenth Unity Weekend is the official annual celebration for Black Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, and Queer (LGBTQ+) people to come together and celebrate their contributions to both American and Black culture, liberation and community.

"Juneteenth Unity Weekend is a celebration and representation of the many intersections and beautiful mosaics within the Black community," said Kirk Myers-Hill, president of Dallas Southern Pride. "The Black community is only as strong as its Black Gay brothers and sisters. Juneteenth is an opportunity to showcase unity and display the belief that we are all stronger together."

Juneteenth became a federally recognized national holiday in 2021. However, long before the nation started celebrating this holiday, Black people in Texas were celebrating this day, as it originated in Texas. The Emancipation Proclamation, which granted freedom to slaves, was signed 1863. However, it wasn't until two years later on June 19, 1865, that slaves in Texas first learned of their freedom. Union troops entered Galveston, TX, announcing that all slaves were free. This marked the beginning of Juneteenth as it is known and recognized today. Since 2017, the Governor of Texas has submitted a proclamation recognizing the Juneteenth Unity Weekend. Additionally, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson continues to show her support by issuing welcome letters for the past five years. The Juneteenth Unity Weekend is a family-oriented celebration with events and programming for the entire community and is excited to bring the celebration of Juneteenth back home to Texas. June is also Pride Month and the Juneteenth Unity Weekend has been a staple event in the city of Dallas during Pride month for many years.

"VisitDallas is excited to support the 2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend hosted by Dallas Southern Pride and Abounding Prosperity, Inc. Events like this continue to make Dallas a better place to live and visit," said Craig T. Davis, president and CEO of VisitDallas.

Since its inception in 2008, the Juneteenth Unity Weekend continues to make a positive impact in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex by unifying the community, celebrating freedom, providing a safe space for community gathering, and infusing millions of dollars into the local economy. The 2021 Juneteenth Unity Weekend brought thousands of visitors to the Metroplex, and sold-out all its host hotels. The event generated more than $2.2 million dollars for local business hit hard by the global COVID-19 pandemic and created hundreds of jobs for "gig" workers. The event and leadership team also created other historic moments for the city of Dallas. As a result, the HIV positivity rate dropped below 10 percent for the first time in the event's history among more than 200 attendees tested; the Dallas Police Department held a recruitment drive targeting LGBTQ+ applicants; the Dallas skyline was lighted in the Juneteenth and Black Pride colors for the first time and The Dallas Southern Pride Official Pride flag was debuted and flown for the first time at the Sheraton Market Center.

The Juneteenth Unity Weekend is a collaborative celebration made possible by the support of the many companies and organizations that share the collective vision for this impactful event that advances the entire Black family and social justice movements and celebrates unity and peace. The 2022 presenting sponsors thus far are Gilead Sciences and Abounding Prosperity, Inc., along with Black Entertainment Television (BET) and ViiV Healthcare as diamond sponsors. Other key sponsors include the Dallas Mavericks, Radio One Dallas, Dallas TPID, AHF, Yale School of Nursing, Johns Hopkins University, HVTN, SBPAN, AIDS United, VisitDallas, Hilton, Center for Black Equity, United Black Ellument, Crawford Jewelry, and Don Morphy.

A portion of the proceeds from this year's Juneteenth Unity Weekend will be used to support the free health, and wellness activities of its partner agencies, which offsets the cost of essential services to Black and Brown communities, with an emphasis on LGBTQ+ communities and their families in the DFW metroplex.

The Juneteenth Unity Weekend is still open for additional sponsors and vendors, particularly those in the arts, entertainment, health and wellness, skincare, clothing, beauty, food and beverage including food trucks, and lifestyle brands.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://dallassouthernpride.com.

About Juneteenth Unity Weekend

Dallas Southern Pride's Juneteenth Unity Weekend is a four-day celebration of curated experiences that build awareness concerning the most often ignored social justice and political issues affecting Black communities. The weekend also serves as an inclusive networking exchange for professionals from a myriad of disciplines to exhibit community, demonstrate promising outcomes in the eradication of health disparities and social justice anomalies while celebrating our liberation through art, music and cultural festivals.

B-roll/Interview Opportunities

Kirk Myers-Hill , president of Dallas Southern Pride

, president of Ahmad Goree , public affairs director of Dallas Southern Pride

To request pre-event interviews, media credentials and onsite media coverage, please email [email protected].

Media contact: Kayla Tucker Adams, KTA Media Group, [email protected], 214-403-9852

SOURCE Dallas Southern Pride