Dallas Start-Up mindzie Secures $2.3 Million in Seed Round

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mindzie, inc. ("mindzie"), provider of business process optimization software, today announced its Seed Capital raise of $2.3 million. The capital will be used to support the company's growth ambitions, the further development of its software platform the mindzie studio, and to expand its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and algorithms to provide even more value to its customers. This equity financing raise comes as mindzie scales to meet strong demand for its business process improvement Software as a Service ("SaaS") platform.

The mindzie studio takes information already collected in ERP, CRM, and other large-scale systems and identifies bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and areas to improve operations. From there, it then translates these into actionable opportunities and insight which give the user direct recommendations on what steps to take to improve efficiency, productivity, profitability, customer satisfaction, and much more.

"We launched mindzie with one goal in mind, process optimization simplified. Take the very manual concept of business process improvement and substitute it with a data-driven technology solution that provides actionable insights to save businesses time and money," said James Henderson, mindzie's Chief Executive Officer. "After operating a business myself for years, I experienced firsthand the challenge companies face trying to ensure their organizations are running efficiently. Determining where to invest money to improve your business was a constant struggle; consultants, ERP system enhancements, etc."

mindzie is helping businesses from small to enterprise in a wide variety of industries unlock the hidden time and cost savings opportunities in their business processes. With ERP's being such powerful and flexible tools, once a business has been using one for some time, the challenge becomes identifying whether they are using it in the most efficient manner and where they should invest their time and resources to enhance it.

That is where the mindzie studio comes in. A business doesn't need to reinvent everything but simply let the mindzie studio identify areas to improve processes, such as:

Procure to Pay

Accounts Payable

Order Entry

Sales Opportunity

Supply Chain

Service & Support

And much more...

About mindzie

mindzie, inc. provides business process optimization software. mindzie designs and develops its solutions to bring value to businesses from small to enterprise in a wide variety of industries, helping them unlock the hidden time and cost savings in their business processes. To learn more about mindzie, visit www.mindzie.com.

