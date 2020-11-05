Dallas Symphony Association Appoints T.D. Jakes To Serve On Its Board Of Governors

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The T.D. Jakes Foundation, a global nonprofit that focuses on workforce readiness through STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education and training, community building and community development, announced that Chairman T.D. Jakes has been appointed to serve on the Board of Governors at the Dallas Symphony Association, which oversees direction and governance for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO).

A longtime supporter of arts and the DSO, Chairman Jakes helped recruit the orchestra to support his foundation's STEAM Academy 2020, a free, first-of-its-kind virtual learning experience that featured 46 DSO-related activities, including 18 videos created by education staff and musicians showcasing individual instruments, and six activities focused on composers of color. At the conclusion of the summer program, the T.D. Jakes Foundation produced a "virtual ensemble," featuring four DSO musicians and eight young strings students.

"The arts are critical to inspiring young people and providing an entry point to many different career paths," Chairman Jakes said. "I'm honored to serve on the Board of the Dallas Symphony Association and look forward to helping this esteemed, 120-year-old orchestra fulfill its mission 'to inspire and change lives through musical excellence.'"

An internationally renowned faith leader who presides over the 30,000-member Potter's House, Jakes is also a successful author, filmmaker, music and theatrical producer.

"We at the Dallas Symphony are thrilled to have Chairman Jakes join our Board," said Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony Association. "His stature as an important leader in our community, as well as an internationally known spiritual figure adds an important voice to the DSO. We look forward to building our partnership with the T.D. Jakes Foundation by being the 'A' in their STEAM education programs and collaborating through concerts and community work."

The DSO has a tradition dating back to 1900 and is a cornerstone of the unique, 68-acre Arts District in Downtown Dallas that is home to multiple performing arts venues, museums and parks; the largest district of its kind in the nation.

About the T.D. Jakes Foundation

The T.D. Jakes Foundation is committed to building bridges to opportunity in the United States and around the world. For 40 years, T.D. Jakes has connected diverse communities across socio-economic divides. With the launch of his eponymous foundation, Chairman Jakes is harnessing decades of resources and connections to prepare people for success in the 21st-century workforce, lift underserved populations and connect corporations to new, highly skilled pools of talent amid increasing global competition. For more information, visit: www.tdjfoundation.org.

