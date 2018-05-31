Dallas Texas Consultants Supports the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance

"We decided to participate in the StepForward to Cure TSC Dallas Walk because it's a disorder that affects the sister of a member of our team and we wanted to show our support," said Dallas Texas Consultants President James Rothermel. "We're thrilled to donate more than a thousand dollars to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance."

Dallas Texas Consultants is a privately owned sales and marketing company that provides solutions for companies seeking to expand their customer base and boost brand awareness. By creating lucrative partnerships through personal commitment and profitability for both clients and employees, the company aims to provide the best direct sales and marketing solutions to clients across industries. The firm continues to grow rapidly, building a great company and cultivating superb talents while redefining the way companies market both services and products to their customer base.

Selected as a Best Place to Work by the Dallas Business Journal for the past three consecutive years, Dallas Texas Consultants is dedicated to personal and professional growth of employees, creating lifelong friends as well as business partners. The company also values philanthropy, as evidenced by its support of nonprofits such as Operation Smile.

About Dallas Texas Consultants

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, privately owned sales and marketing firm Dallas Texas Consultants offers outsources sales solutions for premier clients across industries. The trained sales professionals at Dallas Texas Consultants represent the client in face-to-face interactions with customers, effectively expanding the client's customer base. For more information, call 214-484-7271 or go to http://www.dallastexasconsultants.com/.

Contact: James Rothermel

214-484-7271

