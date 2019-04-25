Dallas to Experience High Fashion with Project Vintage Runway Benefitting UGM Dallas Center of Hope Women & Children's Shelter

DALLAS, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Vintage Runway is excited to introduce fashion enthusiasts to the most talented line up of designers during this one night, red carpet event to be held May 9, 2019, in the heart of The Dallas Design District at The Hall on Dragon. Project Vintage Runway is a competitive fundraising opportunity that brings together top fashion designers to each create fashionable works of art from 3 vintage items to benefit UGM Dallas Center of Hope Women and Children's Shelter. This year's competitive designers will include: Susan Apple, Wylly Goodson, Tish Cox, Nicole Musselman, Marty Washington, Heather McNeill, Finley Moll, Johnna Sheppard, Kerry Maguire, Merry Vose, Mckenzie Shoppa and Darnell McGowan.

New York Fashion Week designer and featured guest, Danny Nguyen, will showcase a show-stopping ensemble of five unique designs created for this event. Master of Ceremonies, Starlene Stringer, and two special guests will have the honor of wearing specially designed pieces created by fashion icon, Terri Ives. Terri Ives' designs have been worn by Governor's wives, Miss America participants, and even a former First Lady of the United States.

The Master of Ceremonies for the fashion event are Daniel Mofor, of Don Morphy Custom Clothiers and the Rising Star Recipient presented by Tommy Hilfiger, along with radio host, Starlene Stringer. The evening will include a reception of gourmet appetizers, champagne and wine as well as a silent auction. Tickets are available for Project Vintage Runway by visiting www.projectvintagerunway.com.

"This fundraising event is a favorite among attendees, the designers and models who enjoy the upscale, high energy event all to benefit the UGM Dallas Center of Hope Women & Children's Shelter," stated Bruce Butler, CEO of UGM Dallas. "We encourage you to get tickets early to this sell out event."

Event sponsors include:

Ryan·Chocolate Secrets ·Asian Mint, EnjoyMint and Nikky Feeding Souls·3015 at Trinity Groves·Vintage Ten·UGM Dallas· Achieve· Texas de Brazil·The Original Pancake House DFW·The Time Group·Off the Bone Barbeque·Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants· WiseLift·Best of Guide·Re-Teck

A special thank you to event chairs Rachel Brown, Laura Davis, and honorary chair Cynthia Collins. For more information on Project Vintage Runway, visit www.projectvintagerunway.com. For more information on UGM Dallas, visit www.ugmdallas.org. Media and fashion bloggers receive complementary tickets, RSVP to margaret@thetimegroup.net.

