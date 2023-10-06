Dallas Trial Attorney Clayton Bailey Earns Benchmark Litigation Star Recognition

Bailey Brauer co-founder honored for trial, appellate work

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For a 10th consecutive year, Clayton Bailey, co-founder of the Texas trial and appellate firm Bailey Brauer PLLC, has earned recognition from the prestigious peer-review Benchmark Litigation legal guide.

Mr. Bailey is recognized as a Local Litigation Star in the 2024 edition of the national guide of top law firms and litigators based upon his robust body of commercial litigation, competition/antitrust and appellate work.

Mr. Bailey has tried cases in federal district and bankruptcy courts as well as state and appellate courts throughout the country. He currently serves as national COVID-19 litigation and appellate counsel for several of the world's largest meat companies. He has significant experience representing clients in matters involving contract disputes, business torts, RICO, employment law, trade secrets, deceptive trade practices, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, antitrust, unfair business practices, and the Packers and Stockyards Act.

In addition to Benchmark Litigation, his work has earned recognition from The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, Lawdragon 500, the National Trial Lawyers, American Lawyer, Texas Lawyer, The National Law Journal and BTI Consulting.

Benchmark Litigation rankings are the result of annual independent research that involves extensive interviews with private practice lawyers and in-house counsel. Litigation Stars are lawyers who are recommended by peers and clients based on their professional reputations and work as trial lawyers. For more information, visit www.benchmarklitigation.com.

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals and class actions.

