Dallas Trial Attorney Sues FindLaw in Dispute Over New Firm Website

In addition, he discovered that FindLaw, and not the Rogge Dunn Group is the owner of the content, which forces the firm to start from square one should it decide to build a new website. Subsequent to entering into the contract, Mr. Dunn also learned that if he failed to renew his FindLaw contract, the company would basically "flip a switch" and un-tag the attorney, eliminating any benefit for the 12 months of SEO.

Mr. Dunn says FindLaw rejected his attempts to find a solution.

"When you hire a big company, you expect them to live up to their representations and the work they promised," said Mr. Dunn, a nationally recognized litigator for his representation of high-level executives and companies in business and employment disputes. "Instead, all I have encountered has been a series of misrepresentations compounded by bureaucratic and corporate indifference."

In his lawsuit, Mr. Dunn said, after interviewing a number of website developers, he was prepared to hire an alternate company, but FindLaw salesperson Kevin Donahue talked him out of the decision by falsely claiming the other company had a poor reputation.

The case is Rogge Dunn vs. FindLaw, West Publishing Corporation, a/b/a FindLaw, Super Lawyers, and LawInfo, and Kevin Donahue at al. in Dallas County Court.

