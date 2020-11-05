Dallas Trial Firm Sargent Law Among 2021 Best Law Firms

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America have recognized Sargent Law, P.C. in the Best Law Firms 2021 listing, a prestigious legal guide that highlights the nation's top law firms.

Sargent Law received metropolitan honors in Dallas and Fort Worth for its work representing personal injury defendants, improving its ranking from the previous year.

Best Law Firms rankings are based on thorough client and attorney evaluations, including peer and editorial staff review. To receive Best Law Firms eligibility, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized in the current Best Lawyers in America guide, the oldest peer-review guide in the nation.

Firm founder David Sargent earned recognition in the 2021 Best Lawyers in America listing for defending clients in personal injury cases, an honor he has received since 2012.

In October, Mr. Sargent also received honors in the Texas Super Lawyers listing for his work in transportation and maritime law, an honor he has received annually since 2004.

Mr. Sargent is known as a skilled and experienced trial attorney with a record of having tried more than 100 cases to verdict in Texas federal and state courts in a range of high-stakes litigation. He represents clients involved in personal injury disputes, transportation accidents, on-the-job injuries, and premises and general liability cases.

Sargent Law, P.C. is a trial litigation firm with more than 100 years of combined experience defending companies and individuals in transportation, personal injury, general and premises liability, workplace injury and commercial litigation. Visit our website: http://sargentlawtx.com/.

