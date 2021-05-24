Dallas Trial Lawyer Alex Brauer Earns Repeat Chambers USA Honors

DALLAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Brauer PLLC co-founder Alex Brauer continues to garner recognition for his work in commercial litigation with repeat placement in the Chambers USA guide. Honored in the category of "Litigation: General Commercial – Texas: Dallas, Fort Wort & Surrounds," this is his third consecutive year to be named among the top attorneys in North Texas.

Published by London-based Chambers and Partners, the annual Chambers USA guide is widely regarded by the legal community as the most respected global legal directory. Listings are based on thousands of attorney and client interviews designed to identify law firms and lawyers who demonstrate the top technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by clients.

According to Chambers USA, Mr. Brauer "is noted for his skill in handling high-stakes commercial disputes."

Mr. Brauer's accomplishments in the courtroom have earned numerous accolades over his career. Earlier this month, Mr. Brauer was selected to D Magazine's peer-nominated 2021 Best Lawyers in Dallas listing on the strength of his commercial litigation work for clients across the country. He is a four-time Texas Super Lawyer honoree, was named to the list of Best Lawyers in America in 2019, and is a fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America. Additionally, he has served on several key Dallas Bar Association committees.

Mr. Brauer's practice focuses on high-stakes business disputes ranging from allegations of fraud and deceptive practices in commercial transactions to breaches of fiduciary duties and obligations relating to non-compete agreements. One area in which he has particular expertise is assisting clients with disputes involving the sales and purchases of businesses.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com.

