Dallas Trial Lawyer Charla Aldous to Receive 2019 Louise B. Raggio Award

DALLAS, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Charla Aldous, co-founder of Aldous\Walker in Dallas, is the 2019 recipient of the Louise B. Raggio Award from the Dallas Women Lawyers Association.

"This is just a tremendous honor and one that I find very inspiring," said Ms. Aldous. "Louise Raggio was a giant in the legal profession here. To be associated with her in any way is quite special."

The Raggio award is presented annually to a lawyer who has shown the highest degree of professionalism and who has worked hard to advance the cause of women in the legal profession. Louise B. Raggio, the first female prosecutor in Dallas County and one of the authors of the Texas Family Code, was a co-founder of the Dallas Women Lawyers Association.

Many of Ms. Aldous' clients are women, including three for whom she has won significant verdicts in just the last six months. They include:

Stacey Jackson , mother of Jerry Brown , who was killed in a vehicle driven by former Dallas Cowboys player Josh Brent . In December 2018 , Ms. Aldous and her law partner Brent Walker secured a $25 million verdict against the club that over-served alcohol to Mr. Brent before the deadly crash.

, mother of , who was killed in a vehicle driven by former Dallas Cowboys player . In , Ms. Aldous and her law partner secured a verdict against the club that over-served alcohol to Mr. Brent before the deadly crash. Sarah Milburn , who was left quadriplegic in a collision involving a Honda Odyssey van. In February, Ms. Aldous and Mr. Walker won a $37.6 million verdict on her behalf after a jury found Honda's design of a third-row seat belt defective.

, who was left quadriplegic in a collision involving a Honda Odyssey van. In February, Ms. Aldous and Mr. Walker won a verdict on her behalf after a jury found Honda's design of a third-row seat belt defective. Isabella Fletcher , who was sexually assaulted by former Hebron High School football players when she was only 14. A Denton County jury awarded her $32 million in February.

Ms. Aldous also represented Dallas nurse Nina Pham who contracted Ebola in 2014 while treating patients at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. And in 2011 she won a $9.3 million verdict on behalf of a female student who was sexually assaulted by a teacher at the Episcopal School of Dallas.

"It's wonderful to see Charla honored with this award, not just because of the kind of lawyer she is, but because of the kind of person she is," said Mr. Walker.

The Aldous\Walker law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful deaths. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com.

