Dallas Trial Lawyer Frank Branson Earns Repeat Texas Super Lawyers Top 10 Honors

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas trial lawyer Frank Branson of The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson is again among an elite group of attorneys named to the Top 10 in the state by Texas Super Lawyers, an honor he has earned from peer attorneys every year since 2007.

Also earning Super Lawyers recognition this year are firm attorneys Debbie Dudley Branson, Thomas J. Farmer and Kern A. Lewis, for their representation of plaintiffs in personal injury cases. Firm attorneys Andrew Tuegel and John Burkhead are honored by Texas Rising Stars, a companion listing designed to recognize attorneys age 40 and younger. Earlier this year, the firm was honored with the prestigious Elite Trial Lawyers Award for the firm's product liability work.

Mr. Branson and his trial team represent clients in a variety of personal injury cases across the Southwest, ranging from vehicle accident victims to oil field workers who are injured or killed on the job. The firm's work has earned top-verdicts recognition multiple times by VerdictSearch and the National Law Journal – four alone in the last six years, including a 2019 Trial Team of the Year award.

Recent verdicts and recoveries include:

A $242 million product liability jury verdict against Toyota.

product liability jury verdict against Toyota. A $10.9 million jury verdict against Choctaw Casino for a multi-fatality crash of a charter bus.

jury verdict against Choctaw Casino for a multi-fatality crash of a charter bus. A $43M jury verdict in an oil-and-gas partnership dispute.

jury verdict in an oil-and-gas partnership dispute. Settlements totaling $10.5 million in two separate lawsuits involving individuals injured in oilfield explosions.

in two separate lawsuits involving individuals injured in oilfield explosions. Multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements in all types of transportation crashes.

Widely known for his courtroom skill, Mr. Branson has received some of the legal profession's highest honors, including Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar" series, D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas list, the Belli Society's Mel Award, the Southern Trial Lawyer's "War Horse" honor, the National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.," and D CEO magazine's "Dallas 500: The Most Powerful Business Leaders."

Super Lawyers researchers select honorees based on nominations from more than 70,000 practicing lawyers in Texas with review by a blue-ribbon panel of attorneys and editorial research. Less than 5 percent of all Texas lawyers earn a spot on the Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers list, while recognition among the Top 10 in Texas represents .01 percent of practicing lawyers, something that Mr. Branson has achieved every year since 2007.

The Super Lawyers list is published in the October issues of Texas Monthly and the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazines. The full list is available online at http://www.superlawyers.com .

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm visit http://www.flbranson.com.

