Dallas Venture Capital (DVC) Invests $3.5 Million in PLNAR's Series A Round

Dallas Venture Capital (DVC) Invests $3.5 Million in AI/AR Enabled Insurtech Pioneer PLNAR's Series A Round Tweet this

PLNAR is led by Andy Greff with 23 years of B2B Enterprise software experience and Dr. Dejan Jovanovic, computer vision expert from Motorola / Freescale., "PLNAR has been on a hypergrowth mode with increasing acceptance by the insurance carriers, we chose to partner with DVC as we have been impressed with their DVC Advantage and DVC Quick programs, and are looking forward to leveraging DVC's extensive advisory network to further accelerate our growth", according to Andy Greff CEO of PLNAR.

According to Dayakar Puskoor, Founder and Managing Partner of DVC, "Today's pandemic has presented a unique opportunity to accelerate demand for PLNAR due to new requirements to keep staff and customers safe", our investment in PLNAR will enable them to further their first mover advantage by growing their sales and marketing teams and expand into adjacent markets, added Dayakar Puskoor. Dayakar will also be joining the board of PLNAR.

Dallas Venture Capital has been in the forefront of identifying transformational B2B SaaS companies that are powering Digital Transformation in Fintech, Insurtech and Healthtech companies. While PLNAR's initial foray is focused on Insurance property claims, their computer vision platform can be repurposed to support homeowner policy underwriting, property move-in / move-out inspection, interior design and remodel projects with a total addressable market of over $95 Billion.

For more information, contact Manu Sharma at [email protected].

About Dallas Venture Capital

Dallas Venture Partners (DVC) is a Dallas/Irving, Texas based venture capital company with a focus on investing in early stage B2B software companies and ambitious entrepreneurs looking to partner with investors who have been in their shoes through hands-on support in the areas of product and market development. Founded by Dayakar Puskoor a pioneering Dallas based venture capitalist with a record of investments in 22 companies and has generated five exits to date. Some examples of Dayakar's pioneering investments include: Kore.ai, Altia Systems (Acquired for $125M), Hyperverge, Felix Healthcare, CoreStack, Amplifai, Viviota and others with a combined portfolio enterprise value that exceeds US $1 Billion. DVC will focus on the management of an evergreen fund to provide broad, continuous, and repeat investment opportunities. DVC has offices in Dallas/Irving & Hyderabad, India. For more information, please visit: www.dallasvc.com

About PLNAR

PLNAR is an InsurTech software provider transforming the insurance claims process by enabling contactless inspections for interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times and lower costs. PLNAR's patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate fully realized 2D and 3D models of interior spaces from digital photos and streamline the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. For more information, please visit the PLNAR website at https://PLNAR.ai/

For more information, contact Scott Lacourse, [email protected].

SOURCE Dallas Venture Capital

Related Links

https://www.dallasvc.com

