Dallas Wings Announce Partnership With Hairitage by Mindy McKnight

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 10, 2024 -- The Dallas Wings announced Hairitage by Mindy McKnight as their official haircare partner today. The deal with the haircare company features in-game, social media and community activations.

Hairitage is the first clean and high-performing hair care brand that truly encompasses the needs of every hair type and texture. No matter your hair needs, you can trust in finding the best products with modern and efficacious formulations that work. The brand offers a full assortment of shampoos, conditioners, treatments, stylers and hair tools.

"With Dallas being my family's hometown, I am so excited to get further involved with the community and the Dallas Wings organization. I'm looking forward to partnering with the team on fun activations." Mindy McKnight, founder of Hairitage by Mindy McKnight and top Youtube creator of CuteGirlsHairstyles, said.

Hairitage will be activating at various Dallas Wings games throughout the 2024 season. The brand is honored to serve as the presenting partner for the "Celebration Latina Night" on Sept. 1st, when the Wings host the Indiana Fever at 3 p.m. CT. Hairitage will also host six Concourse Activations, one pre-game Styling Station and an all-exclusive influencer game night.

Social media involvement includes a Get Game Day Ready with Me feature series, which will highlight pregame routines of the Dallas Wings. Additionally, Hairitage will sponsor a Rapid Fire feature series. The Dallas Wings will also host Hairitage Influencers at select home games during the regular season.

For community impact, Hairitage will be an associate partner of a women's shelter giveback initiative. Hairitage will donate products to a select women's shelter in the Dallas-Forth Worth Area with members of the Dallas Wings accompanying Hairitage representatives for the donation.

ABOUT THE DALLAS WINGS

The Dallas Wings are in their ninth season in North Texas and call College Park Center in Arlington, Texas home. The Wings have advanced to the WNBA Playoffs five of their first eight seasons in Dallas, including reaching the Semifinals in 2023. Fans can follow the team on all social channels, including Facebook, X (@DallasWings ) Instagram (@dallaswings ) and Tik-Tok (@dallaswings).

About Hairitage:

Founded in 2020 by Mindy McKnight, the #1 mom and one of the top 25 women on YouTube with over 5.6 million followers, Hairitage is an innovative haircare and body care brand offering consumers clean, high performing and efficacious formulas that address the diverse needs of today's families. Hairitage can be found on the following social channels: Instagram (@hairitagebymindy) and TikTok (@hairitagebymindy).

