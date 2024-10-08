Dallas's Best Kept Secret: It's A Pioneer in Ecological Design

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just 25 minutes from downtown Dallas lies the John Bunker Sands Wetland Center, a hidden gem that is revolutionizing water treatment through innovative conservation practices. Spanning almost 2,000 acres, this remarkable facility combines beauty with utility, serving as both a vibrant habitat for wildlife and an essential water treatment system for over one million residents in the Dallas area.

ORANGE SUNSET JBS WETLAND CENTER

As one of the largest manmade wetlands in the United States, the center reflects the vision of conservationist John Bunker Sands. The facility is a product of a successful public-private partnership between the North Texas Water District and the Sands family, designed to address the growing demand for municipal water resources in a rapidly expanding urban environment.

Utilizing a process known as phytoremediation, the wetland's native plants, including bullrushes and cattails, naturally filter and purify water, providing up to 90,000 gallons of clean water daily—equating to an impressive 33 billion gallons annually. This innovative approach not only meets critical water needs but does so at a fraction of the cost of traditional storage and treatment facilities.

"The John Bunker Sands Wetland Center is more than just a beautiful destination; it is a vital solution to many of the environmental challenges we face today," said Catriona Glazebrook, Executive Director. "By harnessing the power of nature, we can provide clean water, support biodiversity, and contribute to flood mitigation efforts."

Visitors can explore over a mile of scenic boardwalks, immersing themselves in a diverse ecosystem teeming with plant, bird, and insect life. The wetlands serve as a natural sponge, absorbing excess rainfall to prevent flooding while also offering water during drought conditions.

To raise awareness about this unique facility and its ability to serve as a model, the Wetland Center is launching a public outreach and education campaign over the coming year, beginning with the "Wings Over the Wetland" WOW Event. This initiative will feature renowned artists Martin Hill and Philippa Jones, whose work has been highlighted in the BBC series "Nature and Us, A History Through Art." They will create a one-of-a-kind environmental art installation at the Wetland Center, using native wetland plants to symbolize the interconnectedness of beauty, creativity, and sustainability.

"Our goal is to showcase how humanity can live in greater harmony with the natural world," added Lauren Rose Sands, a Wetland Center board member. "Through art and education, we aim to inspire and provide innovative solutions that reflect our commitment to conservation and community."

The John Bunker Sands Wetland Center, Dallas's "best-kept secret," is open to the public from Tuesday through Saturday. It offers a unique opportunity for education and exploration.

For more information about the John Bunker Sands Wetland Center, please visit www.wetlandcenter.com

About John Bunker Sands Wetland Center

The Wetland Center is dedicated to environmental education and conservation. It serves as a vital resource for water treatment and habitat restoration, promoting sustainable practices and innovative solutions for a healthier planet.

