Dalmore Group Hosts CES Party With LaunchBoom and Indiegogo

News provided by

Dalmore Group

14 Dec, 2023, 13:50 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalmore Group, the leading crowdfunding platform for Reg A and CF offerings, will co-host what is often dubbed "the biggest party at CES" alongside LaunchBoom and Indiegogo. The event will take place on January 10, 2024 from 4:00-8:00pm in The Juliet Cocktail Lounge of The Venetian in Las Vegas.

"We're excited to partner with LaunchBoom and Indiegogo on this event during CES," said Etan Butler, Chairman of Dalmore Group. "I'm looking forward to being there and meeting with so many founders and early stage companies."

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with leading entrepreneurs in ecommerce and crowdfunding, including the executive team behind Dalmore, which has facilitated more than 50% of all Reg A offerings ever done in the United States.

The event will include an open bar and opportunities to win prizes that will help companies on their entrepreneurial journey.

Tickets to the event are free on a first come, first serve basis with a capacity limit of 240 people.

Register for the event here: https://go.launchboom.com/testlaunchdrink

About Dalmore Group
Dalmore Group is the preeminent broker-dealer specializing in Reg A, CF and D financing. The Dalmore platform, which helps companies raise capital online at scale, has helped more than 1,000 companies raise a total of over $1B in capital. Learn more about how Dalmore Group is leading the way for primary issuance and secondary market trading of private securities at dalmorefg.com and keep up to date on the latest company news with Dalmore Group's LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.

SOURCE Dalmore Group

