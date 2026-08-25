Daloopa Accelerates AI Transformation Among Public Equity Professionals with Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services

New MCP connector empowers financial institutions by providing high-quality data for reliable AI outputs and analysis

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daloopa, the platform powering public equity professionals with trusted financial data and AI automation across the investment research cycle, today announced a new MCP connector built on Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services to automate complex enterprise workflows. The integration delivers AI-ready financial data directly within Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, helping users reduce manual work and accelerate a range of analyses.

As AI transforms investment research, verified data has become the foundation of trustworthy financial workflows. From valuation and earnings analysis to portfolio modeling, AI systems are only as reliable as the data that powers them. Daloopa provides the structured, source-linked financial data layer that enables finance professionals and AI tools to produce more accurate and auditable results. Its platform covers more than 6,000 public companies globally, with every data point linked back to its original filing for complete traceability.

"The promise of AI in investment research isn't simply generating answers faster—it's generating answers investors can trust," said Gabriella Hernandez, VP of Partnerships at Daloopa. "By connecting Daloopa's audit-ready financial data to Google's industry-tailored AI foundation, we're empowering Gemini Enterprise users to perform research tasks while maintaining the transparency required for high-stakes financial analysis."

"Our collaboration with Daloopa underscores our commitment to bringing purpose-built, industry-specific AI capabilities to financial professionals. Together, we are equipping analysts and portfolio managers with verified data within their workflow so they can streamline research and analyses, as well as make decisions faster than ever before," said Satish Thomas, Vice President, Google Cloud.

Daloopa's MCP is LLM-agnostic and supports AI platforms that adopt the MCP standard, enabling customers to use trusted financial data across their preferred AI applications. Customers can use Daloopa to accelerate tasks ranging from earnings analysis and scenario modeling to equity research and report generation, with complete traceability back to original company filings.

About Daloopa

Daloopa is the platform powering public equity professionals – delivering trusted financial data and AI automation across the investment research cycle. Its proprietary platform sources, structures, and distributes this historical financial dataset covering over 6,000 public companies globally. Analysts at the world's top financial institutions trust Daloopa's workflow solutions to save valuable time and accelerate their decision making. Daloopa also provides the critical AI data infrastructure that underpins the best financial agents and is trusted by the top global AI companies.

For more information or to request a demo, visit daloopa.com.

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SOURCE Daloopa