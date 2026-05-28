Daloopa Raises $47 Million Series C to Power the Data Layer Behind AI-Driven Finance

Funding will accelerate the company's expansion as the core data infrastructure for enabling accurate, auditable AI workflows across financial services

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daloopa, the essential data infrastructure for AI and agentic workflows in finance, today announced it has raised $47 million in Series C funding led by Brighton Park Capital, with participation from Squarepoint Capital, Touring Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners. This funding will accelerate Daloopa's platform growth as investment firms increasingly move AI systems from experimentation into production workflows, where accuracy and reliability are non-negotiable — and expand the company's team across engineering, product, and go-to-market.

As AI agents power financial workflows, the limiting factor is whether the systems are grounded in reliable data. In high-stakes use cases like valuation, earnings analysis, and portfolio modeling, even small inconsistencies such as misaligned fiscal calendars or inconsistent metric definitions can significantly impact outcomes.

Before structured data infrastructure, analysts were forced to spend hours manually collecting and entering data from company filings, and validating whether each datapoint was correct. AI tools also face a data accuracy problem as most rely on web-sourced inputs that are not standardized or source-linked, inheriting those inconsistencies and producing outputs that are often unreliable.

Daloopa addresses this by providing structured, source-linked financial data that investors can reliably use. The platform now covers over 5,500 public companies globally, delivers up to 10 times more data points per company than other providers, and each datapoint is linked to its original source for auditability. Investment firms trust Daloopa to power workflows ranging from quarterly analysis and scenario modeling to AI-assisted research and reporting.

"We're seeing firms move from early experimentation toward deploying AI in real investment workflows, and that changes the requirements entirely," said Thomas Li, CEO of Daloopa. "It's no longer enough for models to simply generate answers; they must be accurate and fully traceable. Our focus is on building the data infrastructure that makes that possible, so firms can trust what AI is producing."

The funding follows a series of recent product and partnership milestones that position Daloopa at the center of the emerging AI investment research stack. The company recently:

Expanded access to its data through MCP connectors with OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, Perplexity, and Rogo – bringing structured financial data directly into the tools analysts already use

Published a benchmark study showing AI agent accuracy improved up to 71 percentage points, when grounded in structured, auditable financial data versus web-based retrieval

Added new platform capabilities, including programmatic access via API, as well as cloud-native delivery via Snowflake, Databricks, and AWS S3.

Daloopa is also introducing a Partner API, unlocking third party product use cases. The new offering enables select partners and startup developers to leverage best-in-class financial data to build AI workflows and to reference within their product suite.

Together, these developments underscore a broader shift in the market: the bottleneck in AI-driven finance is not model intelligence, but data infrastructure.

"Daloopa is solving one of the most consequential data challenges in financial services," said Tim Drager, Partner at Brighton Park Capital. "As AI becomes embedded in financial decision-making and core investment workflows, the firms that succeed will be those with the strongest data foundations. Daloopa has built exactly that and is already trusted by over 160 financial institutions, which speaks to both the quality of the platform and the urgency of this problem. We are thrilled to partner with Thomas and the team as they continue to define this category."

Brighton Park Capital was supported by Special Advisor, Phil Hadley, former CEO and Chairman of Factset in their evaluation of Daloopa.

That momentum is also reflected in how investment firms are engaging with Daloopa. A growing number of customers are already using the platform to operationalize AI in production workflows, and in some cases, firsthand experience with the technology has also led to investment conviction.

The company has also continued to scale rapidly, doubling revenue over the past year while expanding coverage and deepening integrations across the AI ecosystem. As firms push toward greater automation, Daloopa is becoming a core part of the infrastructure that enables AI and agentic workflows in financial services.

About Daloopa

Daloopa is the financial data layer powering the finance ecosystem with the most accurate and comprehensive data. Its proprietary platform sources, structures, and distributes this historical financial dataset covering 5,500+ public companies globally. Analysts at the world's top investment firms trust Daloopa's workflow solutions to save valuable time and accelerate their decision making. Daloopa also provides the critical AI data infrastructure that underpins the best financial agents and is trusted by the world's most preeminent AI companies.

For more information or to request a demo, visit daloopa.com.

About Brighton Park Capital

Brighton Park Capital is a New York-based investment firm focused on entrepreneur-led, growth-stage software, healthcare and tech-enabled services companies. The firm invests in companies that provide highly innovative solutions in partnership with great management teams. Brighton Park brings purpose-built, value-add capabilities that match the unique requirements of each of its companies. For more information about Brighton Park Capital, please visit www.bpc.com.

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SOURCE Daloopa