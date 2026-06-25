Daloopa expands financial data access with new MCP connector for Microsoft 365 Copilot integration, bringing trusted financial data directly into AI workflows

Enables investment firms to use LLMs with high-quality, AI-ready data for accurate analysis

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daloopa, the essential data infrastructure for AI and agentic workflows in financial services, today announced a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector with Microsoft 365 Copilot. The integration will significantly enhance investors' financial workflows by delivering structured, source-linked data, allowing Copilot users to move faster and focus on more meaningful work. It also enables Copilot users to create content in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint using Daloopa data. This marks the latest milestone following Daloopa's recently announced connector with OpenAI's ChatGPT and its partnership with Anthropic's Claude for Financial Services.

The demand for AI-ready data is rapidly growing in financial services. Accuracy and trust are paramount, making access to high-quality data more critical as investment firms build AI-powered workflows. Daloopa addresses this challenge by delivering accurate and comprehensive data infrastructure that powers financial agents and is trusted by some of the leading global AI companies. The platform covers 5,500+ public companies globally, with each datapoint hyperlinked to its original source for auditability.

"Our focus is simple: fuel AI and agentic workflows with best-in-class financial data. We develop solutions that address our customers' most pressing needs. Using Microsoft 365 Copilot brings this data directly into the tools investors already rely on, so AI outputs are grounded in accurate, source-linked financials rather than web-scraped information," said Thomas Li, CEO of Daloopa.

"As customers move more of their most business-critical workflows into Microsoft 365 Copilot, connecting it to the right data source becomes essential. The Daloopa integration helps extend Copilot into financial workflows by linking it to a system that analysts trust," said Chantrelle Nielsen, principal product manager for Microsoft 365 Copilot at Microsoft.

Daloopa's MCP is LLM-agnostic and supports Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and other AI platforms using the MCP standard. It also drives analytical AI workflows, from hedge funds detecting quarterly inflections and modeling scenarios to equity researchers generating reports.

About Daloopa

Daloopa is the financial data layer powering the finance ecosystem with the most accurate and comprehensive data. Its proprietary platform sources, structures, and distributes this historical financial dataset covering over 5,500 public companies globally. Analysts at the world's top investment firms trust Daloopa's workflow solutions to save valuable time and accelerate their decision making. Daloopa also provides the critical AI data infrastructure that underpins the best financial agents and is trusted by the world's most preeminent AI companies.

For more information or to request a demo, visit daloopa.com.

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SOURCE Daloopa