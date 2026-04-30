Daloopa Integrates with Perplexity to Bring Its Trusted Financial Data Layer into AI Research Workflows

New integration connects Daloopa data to Perplexity's AI workflows, enabling faster, more reliable investment research using the same data teams rely on today

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daloopa, the essential data infrastructure for AI and agentic workflows in financial services, today announced a new integration with Perplexity that allows joint customers to connect their existing financial data licenses directly into Perplexity and the always-on digital worker, Perplexity Computer.

The integration introduces a bring-your-own-license (BYOL) model, enabling investment teams to access and analyze Daloopa's structured, audit-ready fundamental data within Perplexity's interface, without needing to configure APIs, manage entitlements, or switch between tools. Users can query their licensed data through Perplexity's answer engine, or use Computer to run complex financial analyses using Daloopa data alongside external market signals, all within a single workflow with fully traceable citations.

This builds on Daloopa's growing ecosystem of AI partnerships, including its connectors with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude. As AI becomes embedded in real investment workflows, the limiting factor is no longer model capability, but whether those systems can reliably access and use high-quality financial data within those workflows. In high-stakes use cases like valuation, earnings analysis, and portfolio modeling, inconsistencies and errors can materially impact outcomes.

"AI is only as powerful as the data it can access," said Thomas Li, CEO of Daloopa. "As investment firms move AI into real workflows, they need systems that are not just fast, but also accurate, consistent, and traceable. By integrating with Perplexity, we're enabling teams to bring their existing data licenses into AI platforms, so they can move faster without sacrificing rigor."

"Perplexity is focused on delivering accurate, cited answers users can trust," said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity AI. "By connecting Perplexity to the financial data our customers already rely on, we're making it possible to run analysis, generate research, and answer complex questions in a single workflow, with full visibility into the underlying sources."

The result is faster, more reliable research and clearer investment decisions, grounded in the same robust data that teams already trust today.

Daloopa's platform covers 5,500+ public companies globally, delivers up to 10 times more data points per company than other providers, and each datapoint is linked back to its original source for full auditability. The company's infrastructure powers a wide range of analytical AI workflows, from hedge funds detecting quarterly inflections and modeling scenarios to equity researchers generating reports. Daloopa's MCP is also LLM-agnostic and supports AI platforms using MCP Standard Protocol.

About Daloopa

Daloopa is the financial data layer powering the finance ecosystem with the most accurate and comprehensive data. Its proprietary platform sources, structures, and distributes this historical financial dataset covering 5,500+ public companies globally. Analysts at the world's top investment firms trust Daloopa's workflow solutions to save valuable time and accelerate their decision making. Daloopa also provides the critical AI data infrastructure that underpins the best financial agents and is trusted by the world's most preeminent AI companies.

For more information or to request a demo, visit daloopa.com.

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SOURCE Daloopa