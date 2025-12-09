Daloopa expands financial data Model Context Protocol (MCP) through a new connector with OpenAI

Further supports growing demand for using high-quality data with Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI agents in finance.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daloopa, the trusted financial data layer for the agentic era, today announced a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector with OpenAI ChatGPT. The Daloopa connector will deliver reliable insights that enrich ChatGPT users' experience, jointly enhancing their financial workflows in a meaningful way. This is the next in a series of key milestones following Daloopa's recently announced partnership with Anthropic's Claude for Financial Services .

As AI requires large quantities of data—and success in financial services is dependent upon having trusted data—the limitations of public, web-sourced inputs can be glaring. Daloopa closes this gap by delivering the most accurate and complete data infrastructure. The platform covers 5,000+ public companies globally, delivers up to 10 times more data points per company than other providers, and each datapoint is hyperlinked to its original source for transparency and auditability.

Daloopa provides the core AI data infrastructure that powers financial agents and is trusted by the leading global AI companies. Its MCP also powers analytical AI workflows ranging from hedge funds identifying quarter-over-quarter inflections and simulating scenarios, to equity researchers creating reports with full source traceability.

"We are excited to continue executing on our strategy of being the data infrastructure for AI and agentic workflows in financial services. Daloopa is the core foundation of today's AI-enabled research stack. Building a connector with ChatGPT is a tremendous opportunity to expand access to high-quality fundamental data and transform the financial landscape," said Thomas Li, CEO of Daloopa.

Already integrated with Anthropic's Claude for Financial Services, Daloopa's MCP is LLM-agnostic and supports Claude, OpenAI APIs, and other AI platforms using MCP Standard Protocol.

About Daloopa

Daloopa is the financial data layer powering the finance ecosystem with the most accurate and comprehensive data. Its proprietary platform sources, structures, and distributes this historical financial dataset covering 5,000+ public companies globally. Analysts at the world's top investment firms trust Daloopa's workflow solutions to save valuable time and accelerate their decision making. Daloopa also provides the critical AI data infrastructure that underpins the best financial agents and is trusted by the world's most preeminent AI companies.

For more information or to request a demo, visit daloopa.com.

