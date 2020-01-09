Dalrada Appoints Chief Operating Officer

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) announced today that Fawad Nisar has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Brian Bonar, Nisar will be responsible for the day-to-day management of all global operations for Dalrada Financial and its subsidiaries.

Nisar was previously the Executive Vice President at Trucept Marketing and was responsible for optimizing profits and sales strategies for customers in various B2B and B2C industries. Nisar has been highly engaged as a consultant to Dalrada providing sound business strategy over the last six months. "Fawad's background and experience in launching and managing the expansion of products and services give me complete confidence in his ability to advance all aspects of our operations," said Bonar. "During his time as a business consultant, he has proven himself as a seasoned and trusted leader focused on accountability and generating results. I look forward to working with Fawad closely," Bonar added.

Prior to his most recent position, Fawad held various executive and high-level roles managing global operations, as well as sales and marketing for large product and service organizations. Graduating with a master's degree in chemical engineering from Manhattan College, Nisar began his career working as a biochemical engineer for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals – producing one of the first targeted chemotherapy drugs to treat acute myeloid leukemia, followed by 14 years of providing business solutions to Fortune 500 pharmaceutical, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail businesses.

"Joining Dalrada at this juncture is very exciting given the possibilities for growth and expansion. The business offerings have strategically come together aligning with my passions of business strategy, healthcare, and technology," said Nisar.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE Dalrada Financial Corp.

Related Links

http://www.dalrada.com/

