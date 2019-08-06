Dalrada Financial Appoints Kendrick to Board of Directors

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) added to its growing Board of Directors by recently announcing the appointment of international aviation industry expert, Brian Kendrick.

With more than 30 years of expertise, Kendrick's industry experience is unsurpassed. Beginning a career as a computer programmer, he developed one of the first systems for tracking aircraft owners throughout the world and his continued fondness for the industry has ultimately allowed him to focus almost exclusively on aviation.

Kendrick has been involved in forming charter companies as well as running operations with established fleets, serving as President, Director, Owner, and Manager of several well-known aviation-based companies.

He has also managed inspections, purchases, and deliveries of a wide range of aircraft and he currently supervises nearly two dozen aircraft en route to destinations around the world.

Kendrick has delivered in excess of 600 various types of aircraft across the globe and has been the chief surveyor, pre-buy inspection officer, negotiations and closings expert, and title transfer specialist, while overseeing multiple successful aircraft brokerage businesses.

"Brian's connection to the aviation industry as well as his unmatched business savvy in niche marketplaces – including manufacturing – will provide a unique perspective to Dalrada," said Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada Financial. "His negotiating skills and his ability to procure new business will also be beneficial," he added.

Kendrick sees his appointment to the board as a great opportunity: "I'm excited to be a part of a Dalrada team so focused on growth and expansion and I look forward to helping the company move forward."

Dalrada Financial continues to add key components and various industry experts like Brian Kendrick to bolster its efforts in becoming a true leader in technology-centered, innovation-focused manufacturing and health care products.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation financial, manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-877-325-7232.

SOURCE Dalrada Financial Corp.

Related Links

http://www.dalrada.com

