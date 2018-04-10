Dalrada Financial Corp. Current in Regulatory Filings; Company Looking at New Ventures

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (DFCO.pk) is now current in all regulatory filings to resume over-the-counter stock trading.

The company is looking at a variety of options for the future including sales of management services, acquisition of businesses, or a focus in crypto-currencies to impact the payroll processing industry. Although discussions have been ongoing in these arenas, no definitive agreements have been made.