Dalrada Financial Corp. Current in Regulatory Filings; Company Looking at New Ventures

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (DFCO.pk) is now current in all regulatory filings to resume over-the-counter stock trading.
The company is looking at a variety of options for the future including sales of management services, acquisition of businesses, or a focus in crypto-currencies to impact the payroll processing industry. Although discussions have been ongoing in these arenas, no definitive agreements have been made.
Safe Harbor:
Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.
SOURCE Dalrada Financial Corporation
