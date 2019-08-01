Dalrada Financial Corp. Enlists dbbmckennon

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuing its steady growth and expansion efforts, Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) recently announced that dbbmckennon will serve as the company's imminent auditor in multiple capacities.

Within the next 60 days, Dalrada plans to file its audited financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2019, and has called upon dbbmckennon to perform an extensive review.

dbbmckennon brings decades of accounting and auditing expertise to Dalrada as well as unmatched experience in various industries including technology, software, manufacturing, distribution, and medical technologies.

The firm is expected to review and audit Dalrada's accounting practices and financial reports, allowing the company to continue its plans for successful large-scale development.

"dbbmckennon has a long history of providing its clients with personalized auditing services and a high level of professionalism. They are also very familiar with many of the industries that Dalrada Financial works in," said Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada Financial.

dbbmckennon is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and also provides audits and reviews of financial information for public companies reporting to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation financial, manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-877-325-7232.

