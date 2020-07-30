Dalrada Financial Corporation Appoints Fawad Nisar To Board Of Directors

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) announces to its shareholders and the public that Fawad Nisar has accepted an appointment to Dalrada's Board of Directors. Mr. Nisar's executive leadership and vast track record in business, science, engineering, and technology further accelerates Dalrada's global implementation strategy.

Brian Bonar, CEO of Dalrada, states, "Fawad is a proven executive leader who implements business innovation and growth. He holds an extensive background across multiple industries and has fast-tracked exponential growth within Dalrada. His Board appointment and focused guidance fuels additional worldwide growth of our portfolio of companies."

Mr. Nisar is known for significantly improving business operations, increasing gross profit margins, expanding key client partnerships, and building efficient management teams.

With executing marketing, sales, technology, and operational efficiencies, Mr. Nisar's executive leadership oversaw high-growth products and services for companies in healthcare, pharmaceutical, retail, engineering/product development, chemical manufacturing, and research & development.

Mr. Nisar's degrees include an MS in Biochemical Engineering and a BS in Chemical Engineering from Manhattan College.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com or call contact [email protected].

