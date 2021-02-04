Dalrada Financial Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Pacific Stem Cells, LLC

The company anticipates the acquisition will increase Dalrada's annualized revenue by $2.5MM. Tweet this

Stem cells, the basic building blocks of life, are found in the body's organs, tissues, blood, and immune system. Stem cells have the ability to regenerate into additional stem cells or differentiate into specialized cells, such as nerve, muscle, or blood cells.

As a drug-free non-invasive treatment for many internal health conditions, Pacific Stem Cells, LLC provides its clients regenerative therapy as a potential solution for the prevention, detection and treatment of cellular breakdown associated with aging and a variety of other conditions.

Stem Cell Therapy is sought to treat a wide variety of medical conditions, ranging from orthopedics, pain management, cardiology, pulmonology, rheumatology, chronic kidney disease (CKD), diabetes & diabetic neuropathy, neurology, autoimmune disorders and in surgical procedures. aesthetic, cosmetic and plastic surgical procedures, including wound healing and limb salvage, and also a recent study has shown benefits against severe COVID-19 using umbilical-cord derived mesenchymal stem cells. The global stem cells market size is expected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2%.

For additional details visit http://pacificstemcells.com/

About Dalrada Health Products

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Health Products is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health Products can reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health Products is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For details, visit www.dalradahealth.com. For information on GlanHealth™ visit www.glanhealth.com

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically centered solutions on a global scale. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit https://dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE Dalrada Financial Corp.

Related Links

http://www.dalrada.com

