Dalrada Financial Corporation Hires Fletcher Robbe International

HENDERSON, Nev., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) recently announced the hiring of Fletcher Robbe International Attorneys at Law to serve as the company's corporate counsel and legal services provider.

The firm has more than 40 years of experience providing expert representation to domestic and multi-national public and private corporations within many industries and sectors including investment banking firms, hedge funds, family offices, and private wealth individuals.

Fletcher Robbe International's practice is global in scope and provides cutting edge and technologically-advanced legal services that are both complex and dynamic – expertise that is tailor-made for Dalrada.

"Fletcher Robbe's team is an outstanding group of attorneys with extensive experience in markets that we serve. We're glad to partner with them," according to Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada Financial.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation financial, manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-877-325-7232.

