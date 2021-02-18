Dalrada Financial Corporation Launches LikidoVOLT® Independent Power Generators With 90% Clean Energy Efficiency Range

As natural disasters and resulting power outages continue, Dalrada has worked to solve this real-world problem Tweet this

Brian Bonar, CEO of Dalrada states, "As natural disasters and resulting power outages continue, Dalrada has worked to solve this real-world problem. LikidoVOLT clean energy generator products are designed as an alternative continuous power source, independent of utility provided power, that limits and reduces carbon emissions. Dalrada's mission is to aid businesses and the public by providing clean sustainable power for everyday use resulting in a significant cost savings as well as a way to be prepared for natural disasters."

In North American manufacturing partnership with Tongrun International's independently owned and managed facility located in Bonham, Texas, LikidoVOLT is Dalrada's proprietary and revolutionary design that incorporates an extremely energy efficient alternator, licensed by FTC, that converts mechanical energy to either AC or DC electrical energy. LikidoVOLT has received significant interest from Dalrada's customers. The Company's clean energy generator products are scheduled to ship by the end of Q2 of 2021.

For additional information, visit https://likido.net

About Likido Limited

Likido® is an international technology company, developing advanced solutions for the harvesting and recycling of energy. Using its novel heat pump systems (patent pending), Likido® is revolutionizing the renewable energy sector with the provision of innovative modular process technologies to maximize the capture and reuse of thermal energy for integrated heating and cooling applications. With uses across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors Likido® seeks to provide cost savings and to minimize carbon emissions across supply chains. Likido's novel technologies enable the effective recovery and recycling of process energy, mitigating against climate change and enhancing quality of life through the provision of low-carbon heating and cooling systems. For more information, please visit www.likido.net.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, technology, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

