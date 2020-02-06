Dalrada Health Files Product Patent in US

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO), is pleased to announce the filing of a provisional patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for their product designed to screen for cervical cancer. The company filed its patent recently in India.

Drawing on 20+ years of obstetrics and gynecology clinical and surgical experience, Dalrada's Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) kit is designed to be accessible, affordable, and of proven quality. The company is set to begin its second clinical study measuring the effectiveness of the product compared to the standard form of screening, in various health care settings. Proprietary staining methods yield enhanced resolution to enable image processing and patient diagnosis on hand-held mobile devices, with AI-based technology to proactively monitor and raise awareness about population health issues.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women worldwide, and over 75% of them are unfortunately diagnosed for the first time at advanced stages of the disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 85% of cervical cancer deaths occur in low-and middle-income countries.

"Every two minutes one woman dies due to cervical cancer, and although low-income countries are affected the most, cervical cancer is a significant threat to women's health globally. We intend to make a difference and our progress to date is just the beginning," said Brian Bonar, CEO of Dalrada.

About Dalrada Health

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Health is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health is able to reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. Stay tuned for the new dalradahealth.com website for more information.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE Dalrada Financial Corp.

Related Links

http://www.dalrada.com

